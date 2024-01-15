Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IMCV Quick Quote IMCV - Free Report) was launched on 06/28/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $578.25 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.33%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.70% of the portfolio. Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Paccar Inc (
PCAR Quick Quote PCAR - Free Report) accounts for about 1.19% of total assets, followed by American International Group Inc ( AIG Quick Quote AIG - Free Report) and Capital One Financial Corp ( COF Quick Quote COF - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 10.25% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IMCV seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP BROAD VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.
The ETF has lost about -1.28% so far this year and is up about 4.26% in the last one year (as of 01/15/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $57.47 and $68.24.
The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 18.17% for the trailing three-year period. With about 323 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IMCV is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.94 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $16.16 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
