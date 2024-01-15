Back to top

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Mid Cap Value I (FMPOX - Free Report) has a 0.91% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. FMPOX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 12.89% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science A (JFNAX - Free Report) : 0.98% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JFNAX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. JFNAX, with annual returns of 12.43% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Growth (TRLGX - Free Report) : 0.56% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. TRLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.93% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


