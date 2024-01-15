We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Marubeni (MARUY) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?
The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Marubeni Corp. (MARUY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Marubeni Corp. is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 26 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marubeni Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARUY's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, MARUY has moved about 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have gained about 3.6% on average. This means that Marubeni Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.1%.
The consensus estimate for Sumitomo Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Marubeni Corp. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that MARUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sumitomo Corp. is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Marubeni Corp. and Sumitomo Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.