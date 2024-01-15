Calix ( CALX Quick Quote CALX - Free Report) is making significant strides in the broadband industry, driven by a growing clientele and an expanding global footprint. In the third quarter of 2023, Calix reported a record revenue of $263.8 million, marking its 10th consecutive quarter of sequential growth. The continuous growth underscores Calix’s ability to capture market share and adapt to the evolving needs of broadband service providers (BSPs). Calix's broadband platform is a key catalyst in enhancing its partner ecosystem, fostering success for BSPs.
Calix (CALX) Rides on Strong Clientele & Solid Partner Base
Calix (CALX - Free Report) is making significant strides in the broadband industry, driven by a growing clientele and an expanding global footprint.
In the third quarter of 2023, Calix reported a record revenue of $263.8 million, marking its 10th consecutive quarter of sequential growth.
The continuous growth underscores Calix’s ability to capture market share and adapt to the evolving needs of broadband service providers (BSPs).
Calix's broadband platform is a key catalyst in enhancing its partner ecosystem, fostering success for BSPs.
Calix, Inc Price and Consensus
Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote
The upside is further emphasized by Calix's recent collaboration with Oberlin Cable Co-Op to boost digital equity in Northern Ohio.
Oberlin is offering a 60% discount on the social media monitoring tool Bark, using the Calix broadband platform.
This initiative, driven by Oberlin's commitment to providing secure broadband access for every family and child, showcases its dedication to leveraging advanced technologies.
With Bark's AI-driven capabilities to monitor various online platforms and alert parents to potential dangers, Oberlin enhances its mission to create a safer digital environment for teens and tweens, expanding on its Digital Equity and Inclusive Initiatives program launched in 2020.
Expanding Portfolio Aids CALX Prospect
In sync with Calix's broadband, Oberlin Cable Co-Op's latest move to offer Bark at a 60% discount underscores the company’s joint commitment to advancing digital equity and enhancing online safety.
The collaborative spirit extends through Calix's recent partnership with United Fiber, a Missouri-based broadband service provider, which underscores a joint commitment to online safety, as the integration of Bark through the broadband platform extends a community-centric approach, benefiting over 54 communities.
Continuing the path of community well-being, Calix announced that Endeavor Communications is swiftly deploying the Bark social media monitoring service to safeguard children in Indiana, reinforcing its commitment to community well-being through the integration of the Calix broadband platform.
In November, Calix enabled Smithville Communications to swiftly scale its business offerings using Calix SmartBiz, enhancing small business broadband services with managed Wi-Fi, network security, and business productivity solutions.
Calix's strong portfolio and expanding partner base are expected to boost its top-line growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 revenues are pegged at $1.04 billion and $1.12 billion, indicating growth of 19.8% and 7.45%, respectively.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, CALX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Calix’s shares have declined 14.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 7.4%.
Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) , InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) and Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider from the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CAMT, IDCC and Fair Isaac shares have returned 64.1%, 6.7% and 47%, respectively, in the past six months.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Camtek, InterDigital and Fair Isaac are 12.26%, 17.44% and