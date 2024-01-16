We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy H&R Block (HRB) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) . HRB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62. HRB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.05 and as low as 7.01, with a median of 9.28, all within the past year.
Investors should also note that HRB holds a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HRB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.28. Within the past year, HRB's PEG has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.74.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that HRB has a P/CF ratio of 9.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.03. Over the past 52 weeks, HRB's P/CF has been as high as 10.49 and as low as 6.99, with a median of 8.87.
Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE - Free Report) may be another strong Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. PTVE is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Pactiv Evergreen sports a P/B ratio of 1.93 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.50. In the past 52 weeks, PTVE's P/B has been as high as 2.03, as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.14.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that H&R Block and Pactiv Evergreen are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HRB and PTVE sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.