We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HGV or H: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Hotels and Motels stocks have likely encountered both Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) and Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, Hilton Grand Vacations is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Hyatt Hotels has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HGV likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than H has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
HGV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.82, while H has a forward P/E of 42.48. We also note that HGV has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. H currently has a PEG ratio of 19.66.
Another notable valuation metric for HGV is its P/B ratio of 2.03. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, H has a P/B of 3.68.
These metrics, and several others, help HGV earn a Value grade of A, while H has been given a Value grade of C.
HGV sticks out from H in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HGV is the better option right now.