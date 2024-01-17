We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) reached $326.42, with a -0.37% movement compared to the previous day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.
The electrical products manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 0.78% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.05% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hubbell will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.56, showcasing a 36.92% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.31 billion, reflecting a 7.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% higher. Hubbell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Hubbell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.91. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.91.
Also, we should mention that HUBB has a PEG ratio of 1.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.99.
The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.