United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X - Free Report) closed at $47.23, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 4.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of United States Steel will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.24, marking a 72.41% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.78 billion, indicating a 12.8% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.75% higher. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, United States Steel is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.08. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.57 of its industry.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.