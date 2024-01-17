Should Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (
VYM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/10/2006.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $50.47 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.14%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 21.70% of the portfolio. Consumer Staples and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Jpmorgan Chase & Co (
JPM) accounts for about 3.36% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) and Broadcom Inc (AVGO).

Performance and Risk
VYM seeks to match the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index before fees and expenses. The FTSE High Dividend Yield Index which is consists of common stocks of companies that pay dividends that generally are higher than average.
The ETF has lost about -0.89% so far this year and is up roughly 2.40% in the last one year (as of 01/17/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $98.71 and $112.50.
The ETF has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 14.54% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 450 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VYM is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $52.40 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $105.34 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
