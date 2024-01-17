Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?

Launched on 05/01/2006, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (
ITB Quick Quote ITB - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $2.36 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. ITB seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index before fees and expenses.
The Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Household Goods Index. It is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index. It measures the performance of the home construction sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.49%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 78.40% of the portfolio. Industrials and Materials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, D R Horton Inc (
DHI Quick Quote DHI - Free Report) accounts for about 15.43% of total assets, followed by Lennar A Corp ( LEN Quick Quote LEN - Free Report) and Nvr Inc ( NVR Quick Quote NVR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 66.12% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -1.09% so far this year and is up about 51.95% in the last one year (as of 01/17/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $64.27 and $102.59.
The ETF has a beta of 1.48 and standard deviation of 29.98% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 50 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Home Construction ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, ITB is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF (
PKB Quick Quote PKB - Free Report) tracks Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index and the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF ( XHB Quick Quote XHB - Free Report) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has $243.10 million in assets, SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.60 billion. PKB has an expense ratio of 0.62% and XHB charges 0.35%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
