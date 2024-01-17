How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider DexCom?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill.
DexCom ( earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.46 a share, just 22 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 8, 2024. DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report)
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.46 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.43 Zacks Consensus Estimate, DexCom has an Earnings ESP of +5.81%. Investors should also know that DXCM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
DXCM is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at
Novo Nordisk ( as well. NVO Quick Quote NVO - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on January 31, 2024, Novo Nordisk holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.66 a share 14 days from its next quarterly update.
For Novo Nordisk, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 is +1.95%.
DXCM and NVO's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
Image: Bigstock
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider DexCom?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.46 a share, just 22 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 8, 2024.
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.46 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.43 Zacks Consensus Estimate, DexCom has an Earnings ESP of +5.81%. Investors should also know that DXCM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
DXCM is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) as well.
Slated to report earnings on January 31, 2024, Novo Nordisk holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.66 a share 14 days from its next quarterly update.
For Novo Nordisk, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 is +1.95%.
DXCM and NVO's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>