Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Carrols Restaurant Group (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 27.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $9.54 in the previous session. Carrols Restaurant Group has gained 20.2% since the start of the year compared to the 27.3% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 9.1% return for the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. TAST Quick Quote TAST - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 9, 2023, Carrols Restaurant reported EPS of $0.16 versus consensus estimate of $0.07.
For the current fiscal year, Carrols Restaurant is expected to post earnings of $0.56 per share on $1.88 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.21 per share on $1.95 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.29% and 3.76%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Carrols Restaurant may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Carrols Restaurant has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.3X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Carrols Restaurant currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Carrols Restaurant passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Carrols Restaurant shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.
How Does TAST Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of TAST have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Potbelly Corporation (. PBPB has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A. PBPB Quick Quote PBPB - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Potbelly Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 100%, and for the current fiscal year, PBPB is expected to post earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $491.5 million.
Shares of Potbelly Corporation have gained 27.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 61.36X and a P/CF of 31.4X.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is in the top 34% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TAST and PBPB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
