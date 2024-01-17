Fortinet ( FTNT Quick Quote FTNT - Free Report) has introduced the industry's only comprehensive Secure Networking solution integrated with Wi-Fi 7 technology. This includes the FortiAP 441K, the company's first Wi-Fi 7 access point, and the FortiSwitch T1024, a switch designed with 10 Gigabit Ethernet access and 90W Power over Ethernet technology to support the bandwidth requirements. Fortinet emphasizes the importance of security, stating that new technologies like Wi-Fi 7 can expand an organization’s attack surface. The Fortinet Secure Networking solution is said to seamlessly integrate with artificial intelligence for IT Operations and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services to provide unmatched security, visibility and control. The FortiAP 441K, leveraging the Wi-Fi 7 Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 Platform, promises increased speed and capacity. It is claimed to deliver up to 2x faster connection speeds, quick data transfer, lower latency, better load balancing and reduced interference. The new switch, FortiSwitch T1024, is designed to support the increased speed and capacity demands of Wi-Fi 7-enabled access points. The company positions its Secure Networking solution as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, allowing the convergence of networking devices with cutting-edge security. This includes the use of FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls as wireless controllers and leveraging FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services. Adoption of FTNT’s Security Solutions to Fend Off Competition
Image: Bigstock
Fortinet (FTNT) Blends Security & Networking to Support Wi-Fi 7
Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) has introduced the industry's only comprehensive Secure Networking solution integrated with Wi-Fi 7 technology. This includes the FortiAP 441K, the company's first Wi-Fi 7 access point, and the FortiSwitch T1024, a switch designed with 10 Gigabit Ethernet access and 90W Power over Ethernet technology to support the bandwidth requirements.
Fortinet emphasizes the importance of security, stating that new technologies like Wi-Fi 7 can expand an organization’s attack surface. The Fortinet Secure Networking solution is said to seamlessly integrate with artificial intelligence for IT Operations and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services to provide unmatched security, visibility and control.
The FortiAP 441K, leveraging the Wi-Fi 7 Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 Platform, promises increased speed and capacity. It is claimed to deliver up to 2x faster connection speeds, quick data transfer, lower latency, better load balancing and reduced interference.
The new switch, FortiSwitch T1024, is designed to support the increased speed and capacity demands of Wi-Fi 7-enabled access points.
The company positions its Secure Networking solution as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, allowing the convergence of networking devices with cutting-edge security. This includes the use of FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls as wireless controllers and leveraging FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services.
Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote
Adoption of FTNT’s Security Solutions to Fend Off Competition
Fortinet has forecasted that in five years, a significant portion of Enterprise WLAN revenues will come from Wi-Fi 7 access points, driven by the demand to utilize the new 6 GHz spectrum.
Qualcomm Technologies (QCOM - Free Report) has collaborated with Fortinet to pair next-generation Secure Networking solutions with QCOM's advanced platform, Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220. This platform, integrated into the FortiAP 441K, is designed to establish new benchmarks for enterprise networking performance.
Such tie-ups emphasize the positive industry reception of Fortinet's Wi-Fi 7 solution, recognizing its technological advancements, integration with security functions and anticipation of its impact on the future of enterprise wireless networking.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 22.6% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 7.5% due to tough competition from Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Cisco Secure constitutes its extensive security product portfolio, delivering unparalleled effectiveness in safeguarding data. Cisco Secure empowers businesses to establish security resilience, protecting against unforeseen threats or changes. Through CSCO, organizations can maintain the integrity of their financial and data assets, recover from operational disruptions, enhance supply chain resilience and ensure the security of a dispersed workforce.
Palo Alto Networks Security solutions are designed to protect the majority of IT infrastructure components, encompassing network, endpoint, data center, private and public cloud and Software-as-a-Service.