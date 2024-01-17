We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CNO Financial Group (CNO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is CNO Financial Group (CNO - Free Report) . CNO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Another notable valuation metric for CNO is its P/B ratio of 1.61. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CNO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.62. Over the past 12 months, CNO's P/B has been as high as 2.13 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.40.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CNO has a P/S ratio of 0.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.
If you're looking for another solid Insurance - Multi line value stock, take a look at Prudential Financial (PRU - Free Report) . PRU is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Shares of Prudential Financial currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76, and its PEG ratio is 0.74. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 8.08 and 0.75.
PRU's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 8.93 and as low as 6.27, with a median of 7.36, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.69, all within the past year.
Prudential Financial also has a P/B ratio of 1.38 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.62. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.27, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.22.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CNO Financial Group and Prudential Financial are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CNO and PRU sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.