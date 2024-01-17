We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Flexsteel Industries is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 294 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, FLXS has moved about 27.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 15% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Flexsteel Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Super League Enterprise (SLE - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.8%.
For Super League Enterprise, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Flexsteel Industries is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Super League Enterprise falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.6%.
Flexsteel Industries and Super League Enterprise could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.