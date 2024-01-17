We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PAGS vs. RBA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) and RB Global (RBA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while RB Global has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PAGS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RBA has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
PAGS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.90, while RBA has a forward P/E of 21.19. We also note that PAGS has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RBA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03.
Another notable valuation metric for PAGS is its P/B ratio of 1.60. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RBA has a P/B of 2.39.
These metrics, and several others, help PAGS earn a Value grade of A, while RBA has been given a Value grade of D.
PAGS stands above RBA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PAGS is the superior value option right now.