We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Will This Oil Giant Resume Its Uptrend Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Results?
Oilfield services giant Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) is attempting to find support at a pivotal level ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. The stock is hovering near a 4-month low amid broad weakness in the energy sector. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Schlumberger is expected to deliver strong Q4 results on solid demand for drilling services and equipment. Given a long history of exceeding earnings estimates, is SLB a buy?
Schlumberger is set to deliver fourth-quarter results on Friday before the bell. The company is expected to post a quarterly profit of $0.84/share, which would reflect 18.3% growth relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Revenues are anticipated to climb 14% to $8.98 billion.
SLB has established a long history of beating earnings estimates. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP does not conclusively predict another beat for the fourth quarter. Investors should be cautious heading into the announcement amid weakness in the energy sector.