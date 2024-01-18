We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $96.98, indicating a -0.73% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.56% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 5.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 2, 2024. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.18%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $91.59 billion, showing a 4.02% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.64% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.67.
Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 3.46 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
