Red Robin (RRGB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $10.84, demonstrating a +0.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.
Shares of the casual restaurant chain have depreciated by 9.06% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Red Robin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.43, up 68.15% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $304.73 million, showing a 5.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Red Robin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.43% decrease. Red Robin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.