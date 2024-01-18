We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.3 billion, down 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.81, compared to $4.57 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.67, the EPS surprise was -23.43%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how M&T Bank Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for M&T Bank Corporation here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 62.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 57.7%.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $190.54 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $191.25 billion.
- Net Interest margin - Proforma: 3.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
- Net charge-offs to average total net loans: 0.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
- Total Nonperforming Assets: $2.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion.
- Nonaccrual loans: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Capital Ratio: 14% compared to the 14% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 12.3% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total other income: $578 million versus $557.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Mortgage banking revenues: $112 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $98.02 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $121 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $118.84 million.
- Trust income: $159 million versus $155.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of M&T Bank Corporation have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.