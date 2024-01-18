Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amphenol (APH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amphenol (APH - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24.

It expects fourth-quarter 2023 earnings between 75 cents and 77 cents per share, indicating a decline between 1% and 4% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.09 billion and $3.15 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.14 billion, indicating a decline of 2.99% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny to 77 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 1.28% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.97%.

Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by the volatility of individual end markets and geographies.

Contributions from the acquisitions of Connor Manufacturing, Q Microwave, XMA Corporation, Control Measure Regulation Group, Integrated Cable Assembly Holdings, NPI Solutions, MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to have aided its fourth-quarter results.

Moreover, acquisitions have expanded its high technology and value-added interconnect product offerings in the diversified industrial market.

However, weakness in the mobile device, mobile networks and IT end-markets is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.

Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.


