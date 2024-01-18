We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Amphenol (APH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Amphenol (APH - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24.
It expects fourth-quarter 2023 earnings between 75 cents and 77 cents per share, indicating a decline between 1% and 4% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.09 billion and $3.15 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.14 billion, indicating a decline of 2.99% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny to 77 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 1.28% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.97%.
Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:
Factors to Consider
Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by the volatility of individual end markets and geographies.
Contributions from the acquisitions of Connor Manufacturing, Q Microwave, XMA Corporation, Control Measure Regulation Group, Integrated Cable Assembly Holdings, NPI Solutions, MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to have aided its fourth-quarter results.
Moreover, acquisitions have expanded its high technology and value-added interconnect product offerings in the diversified industrial market.
However, weakness in the mobile device, mobile networks and IT end-markets is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.
Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.65% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Apple shares have gained 34.9% in the trailing 12-months. AAPL is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1.
Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Fair Isaac shares have gained 97.2% in the past year. FICO is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 25.
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.
Meta shares have gained 170.6% in the past year. META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.