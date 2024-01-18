Quaker Chemical (KWR) Stock Rallies 32% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s ( KWR Quick Quote KWR - Free Report) shares have rallied 32.3% in the past three months. Owing to the upside, the stock outperformed its industry’s rise of 13.4% over the same time frame. The company has topped the S&P 500’s nearly 9% rise over the same period. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s look at the factors driving this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
What’s Driving Quaker?
Quaker reported robust performance in the third quarter, surpassing expectations with adjusted earnings per share at $2.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. Despite a slight dip in net sales by 0.3% to $490.6 million, it exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.6 million. The company demonstrated resilience through higher selling prices, a favorable currency impact and an improved product mix.
In the EMEA unit, sales rose by 4% year-over-year to $139.6 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $129 million. This upside was driven by higher selling prices and a positive currency impact, although partially offset by lower sales volumes. The Asia/Pacific unit achieved sales of $105.1 million, a 2% increase from the previous year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $96 million, which can be attributed to increased sales volumes. However, the Americas segment experienced a 3% decline in sales, totaling $245.9 million.
The company consistently delivered positive earnings surprises in each of the last four consecutive quarters, with an average beat of 16.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.53 per share, indicating 28.3% growth from the previous year's reported figure. Earnings are also expected to register 17.9% growth in 2024.
KWR remains committed to executing its enterprise strategy as it collaborates with customers to provide value-added services and solutions. It is progressing to position the company to build upon its market-leading position by further differentiating its customer intimacy model and accelerating new business wins.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
Cameco Corporation ( CCJ Quick Quote CCJ - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) and The Andersons ( ANDE Quick Quote ANDE - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Cameco has a projected earnings growth rate of 156% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 6.7% in the past 60 days. The stock is up around 89.2% in a year.
The consensus estimate for CRS’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.96, indicating a year-over-year surge of 247.4%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 47.6% in the past year.
ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed one, with the average earnings surprise being 32.8%. The company’s shares have increased 44.7% in the past year.
