Exelon (EXC) to Gain From Investments & Cost Management
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) , with its investments in regulated utility operations for grid modernization, electric transmission and efficient debt management, is expected to be a consistent performer in its industry over the long run.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.77%. Its long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 5.64%. Moreover, its current dividend yield of 4.05% is better than its industry average of 3.56%.
Tailwinds
Exelon invests substantially in infrastructure projects and plans to invest nearly $31.3 billion during the 2023-2026 period in regulated utility operations for grid modernization and increase the resilience of its infrastructure for customers’ benefit. The company is going to invest $20.8 billion in electric distribution, $6.7 billion in electric transmission and $3.9 billion in gas delivery in the 2023-2026 time frame.
The generation business separation will allow Exelon’s management to concentrate on the transmission and distribution of clean energy. The installation of a new 69-13 kV substation, investing $130 million in Philadelphia at the Civic Terminal Yard, is expected to improve distribution and transmission reliability, increase flood resiliency and enable PECO to supply additional capacity to the growing area.
Utility customers across Exelon’s service territories benefited from the tax reforms, energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives undertaken by the company.
Headwinds
Exelon’s energy delivery businesses are highly regulated and could be subject to regulatory and legislative actions that adversely affect their operations or financial results. Equipment or facility failures, specifically if the smart grid or other technologies in the service territory fail to perform as intended, will hamper uninterrupted services to customers, and as a consequence, financial results could be negatively impacted.
