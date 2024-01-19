See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 19th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) is an original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices, specifically, analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group (KB - Free Report) is a commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.0% downward over the last 60 days.
TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.
