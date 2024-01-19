Back to top

Strength Seen in NovoCure (NVCR): Can Its 16.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

NovoCure (NVCR - Free Report) shares soared 16.8% in the last trading session to close at $14.50. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.9% loss over the past four weeks.

NovoCure scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism driven by the announcement of FDA’s acceptance of Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy together with standard systemic therapies, in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This significant milestone moves the company closer to treating patients seeking treatment for NSCLC, post-platinum, for which limited effective non-toxic options exist.

This oncology drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -47.2%. Revenues are expected to be $133.75 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For NovoCure, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NVCR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

NovoCure is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. Agiliti (AGTI - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.7% higher at $6.85. AGTI has returned -12.2% in the past month.

Agiliti's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -33.3%. Agiliti currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


