Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Columbia Small Cap Value II Class A (COVAX - Free Report) has a 1.26% expense ratio and 0.83% management fee. COVAX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 11.61% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Nationwide Global Sustain Equity R6 (GGEIX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. GGEIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. GGEIX, with annual returns of 13.73% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Principal Mid Cap Value I R5 (PABVX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PABVX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. PABVX has an expense ratio of 0.88%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 12.89% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.