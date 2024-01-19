We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ADC Therapeutics SA is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1077 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADC Therapeutics SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADCT's full-year earnings has moved 19.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ADCT has returned 10.2% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1%. This shows that ADC Therapeutics SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.4% year-to-date.
For CytomX Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 89.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, ADC Therapeutics SA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 523 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.7% so far this year, meaning that ADCT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. CytomX Therapeutics is also part of the same industry.
ADC Therapeutics SA and CytomX Therapeutics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.