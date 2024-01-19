Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS Quick Quote LVS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 3.8%. How Are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 63 cents. In the prior-year quarter, LVS reported a loss of 19 cents per share.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.9 billion. The metric suggests an increase of 157.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter. Factors at Play
In fourth-quarter 2023, Las Vegas Sands is likely to have recorded an uptick in revenues from the year-ago levels, primarily driven by enhanced visitation in both Macao and Singapore. The company's performance is expected to have benefited from a robust inflow of high-value customers, along with strength in gaming volumes, retail sales and hotel occupancy.
LVS is expected to have witnessed revenue growth across its segments in the quarter under discussion. Our model predicts net revenues for Venetian Macao, Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Sands Macao and Marina Bay Sands to improve 251.5%, 407.7%, 376.1%, 511.7% and 52.1% from the year-ago levels to $706.6 million, $472.2 million, $242.8 million, $104 million and $1,037.1 million, respectively. Our model suggests revenues from casino, rooms, food and beverage, and mall to rise 206.8%, 88.3%, 90.3% and 40.6% from the prior-year levels to $1,980.3 million, $290 million, $196 million and $230.5 million, respectively. An increase in gaming tax and inflationary pressures related to material and labor will likely impact the company’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +2.18% and a Zacks Rank #2. Other Stocks Poised to Consider
Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
MGM Resorts International ( MGM Quick Quote MGM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Shares of MGM Resorts have gained 9.8% in the past year. MGM's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 292.7%. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV Quick Quote LYV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank #3. Shares of Live Nation Entertainment have rallied 13.4% in the past three months. LYV's earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 37.5%. Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS Quick Quote HAS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. Shares of Hasbro have declined 15% in the past three months. HAS' earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the negative surprise being 22.4%, on average. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
How Are Estimates Placed?
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote
Other Stocks Poised to Consider
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.