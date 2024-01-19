Curious about W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from W.R. Berkley (
WRB Quick Quote WRB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, indicating an increase of 16.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.17 billion, representing an increase of 8% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain W.R. Berkley metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income' at $284.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net premiums earned' stands at $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from non-insurance businesses' of $169.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Insurance service fees' will reach $28.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net premiums earned- Reinsurance' reaching $320.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net premiums earned- Insurance' will reach $2.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Total' should arrive at 90.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Expense Ratio' will likely reach 28.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.8% in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios)' will reach 61.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for W.R. Berkley here>>> W.R. Berkley shares have witnessed a change of +6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WRB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
