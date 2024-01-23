Back to top

KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 25.

For the fiscal second quarter, KLAC expects revenues to be $2.45 billion, plus/minus $125 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.46 billion, indicating a decrease of 17.72% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

KLA expects non-GAAP earnings of $5.86 per share, plus/minus 60 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.87 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 20.46% from the previous-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.59%.

KLA Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

KLA’s fiscal second-quarter results are expected to benefit from the strong performance of the wafer inspection business, owing to rising demand for advanced wafer inspection applications in leading-edge technology development.

Growing investments across multiple nodes and rising capital intensity in Foundry & Logic are expected to have aided the top-line growth.

However, weakness in the PCB, Display and Component Inspection has been a headwind. Softness in memory and leading-edge, logic and foundry investments have also been a concern. This is expected to have hurt fiscal second-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

KLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Apple shares have gained 39.6% in the trailing 12 months. AAPL is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1.

Amphenol (APH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Amphenol shares have gained 23.7% in the past year. APH is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24.

Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Meta Platforms shares have jumped 167.6% in the past year. META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.


