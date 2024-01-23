We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 25, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 84.9%.
Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Xerox Holdings Corporation price-eps-surprise | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating a decrease of 7.6% from the year-ago figure. We expect post-sale revenues and equipment sales to decline 2.7% and 20.3%, respectively, year over year, in the quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at 51 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 42.7%. Top-line weakness and decline in operating performance are expected to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) currently has an ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
ROL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with an average surprise of 7.2%. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 23.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
Gartner (IT - Free Report) currently has an ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 1.
IT beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 34.4%. The company’s earnings are expected to decrease 24.9% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.