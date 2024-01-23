We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fair Isaac (FICO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 25.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $386.55 million, suggesting an increase of 12.09% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.83 per share, indicating growth of 13.38% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average negative surprise being 0.17%.
Fair Isaac Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Fair Isaac Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote
Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.
Factors to Note
FICO’s fiscal first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong growth in its scores and software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter 2024 Scores revenues are pegged at $196 million, indicating 10.1% year-over-year growth.
FICO's diversified product portfolio, highlighted by strong growth in the B2B segment, particularly in mortgage origination revenues is expected to have benefited its top-line growth.
A strong product portfolio and an expanding partner base are expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Consistent scaling in FICO’s analytic and AI-powered optimization tools has empowered businesses to build cost-effective AI and ML-powered applications rapidly. These factors are likely to have driven its fiscal first-quarter top line.
The consensus mark for first-quarter fiscal 2024 on-premises and SaaS software revenues is pegged at $172 million, indicating a 17.5% year-over-year increase.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Fair Isaac currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Meta Platform (META - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Meta Platform is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1. META’s shares are up 31.5% in the past six months.
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Twilio is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. TWLO’s shares have gained 19.6% in the past six months.
Bill Holdings (BILL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Bill Holdings is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8. BILL’s shares have declined 41.6% in the past six months.
