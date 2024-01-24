Will Segmental Performance Aid Textron's (TXT) Q4 Earnings?

Textron Inc. ( TXT Quick Quote TXT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Jan 24, before market open.
Textron has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.13%, on average. Solid revenue performance across the majority of its business segments is likely to have contributed to the overall performance of the company in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Textron Aviation, a Key Contributor to Revenues
Strong deliveries of jets and commercial turboprops are likely to have benefited Textron Aviation’s revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1,656.5 million, indicating an improvement of 4.7% from that reported in the year-ago quarter.
Bell’s Performance May Remain Solid
Continued ramp-up of military program and higher pricing are anticipated to bolster the Bell unit’s revenue performance in the fourth quarter. However, supply chain-induced disruption might have impacted deliveries of commercial helicopters, thereby hurting this unit’s overall revenue growth to some extent.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Bell segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $888.1 million, indicating growth of 8.8% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. Textron Systems’ Revenues to Remain Robust
Higher sales volumes from all its programs must have added impetus to Textron Systems’ revenue performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Textron System’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $331.24 million, indicating an increase of 5.5% from that reported in the year-ago quarter.
Industrial Unit to Show Dismal Performance
Higher volumes from Specialized Vehicles and Kautex businesses are likely to have continued favorably to this segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, unfavorable impact from performance might have hurt this unit’s top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Industrial’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $885.4 million, indicating a decline of 2.4% from that recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 Estimates
The expected solid revenue performance from the majority of its business segments must have boosted the overall top line in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.92 billion, indicating growth of 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
A strong top line, along with the favorable impact of pricing, is likely to have boosted the company’s bottom line in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for
fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.53 per share. This calls for an improvement of 43% from the prior-year reported figure. Backlog Projections Suggest Growth
The strong demand for its products can be gauged by its backlog strength. In this context, our model suggests Textron’s backlog to increase 6.8% to $14.17 billion in the to-be-reported quarter.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TXT this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here. Textron has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Other Stocks to Consider
Below are three other defense stocks that also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.
The Boeing Company ( BA Quick Quote BA - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Jan 31. BA has an Earnings ESP of +12.32% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Boeing delivered a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 903.50%. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter loss is pegged at 72 cents per share, while that for sales is pinned at $21.23 billion.
L3Harris Technologies ( LHX Quick Quote LHX - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Jan 25. LHX has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
L3Harris delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.70%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.31 per share, while that for sales is pinned at $5.29 billion.
Northrop Grumman ( NOC Quick Quote NOC - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 25. NOC has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
NOC delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.79%. The consensus mark for NOC’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.75 per share, while that for sales is pinned at $10.44 billion.
