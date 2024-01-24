Back to top

P&G (PG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) reported $21.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $1.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.55 billion, representing a surprise of -0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P&G performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G: 4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.4%.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty: 1% versus 1.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care: 3% versus 4.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care: 2% compared to the 5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care: 6% versus 6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming: 9% versus 5.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Beauty: $3.85 billion compared to the $3.85 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Grooming: $1.73 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $126 million versus $167.28 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28% change.
  • Net sales- Fabric & Home Care: $7.42 billion versus $7.38 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care: $5.15 billion versus $5.19 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Net sales- Health Care: $3.17 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
Shares of P&G have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

