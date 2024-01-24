For the quarter ended December 2023, Johnson & Johnson (
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson & Johnson here>>>
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.4 billion, down 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.29, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.11 billion, representing a surprise of +1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 7.2% compared to the 7.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW: $206 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $211.98 million.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW: $159 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $172.04 million.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US: $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $262.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International: $132 million versus $137.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW: $13.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
- Sales- MedTech- Total: $7.67 billion compared to the $7.48 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Infectious Diseases- Other Infectious Diseases- WW: $62 million versus $64.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Infectious Diseases- Edurant / rilpivirine- WW: $307 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $340.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA- WW: $1.01 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
- Sales- MedTech- Vision- WW: $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate- WW: $201 million compared to the $144.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.