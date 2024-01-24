PACCAR (PCAR) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. ( PCAR Quick Quote PCAR - Free Report) recorded earnings of $2.70 per share for fourth-quarter 2023, which surged 53.4% from the year-ago figure. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 per share. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $9,076.6 million, up from $8,129.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $8,591.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,190 million. Key Takeaways
Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $6,968.7 million in the fourth quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s $6,254.5 million and crossing our estimate of $6,391.6 million. Global truck deliveries came in at 51,100 units. The segment’s pre-tax income was $996.4 million, outpacing our estimate of $824.1 million and increasing 59.7% year over year.
Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,610.3 million in the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier period’s $1,469.2 million and surpassing our estimate of $1,601.7 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $432.4 million, up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis, beating our forecast of $396 million. Revenues of the Financial Services segment came in at $484.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $394.8 million but lagged our estimate of $490.8 million. Pre-tax income decreased to $113 million from $151.3 million reported in the year-ago period and fell short of our projection of $165.9 million. Other sales amounted to $12.8 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses in fourth-quarter 2023 decreased to $156 million from $161.8 million in the prior-year period. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $108.9 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $99.9 million. PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $8,659.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $6,158.9 million on Dec 31, 2022. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $3.47 per share. Capex and R&D expenses for 2024 are envisioned in the band of $700-$750 million and $460-$500 million, respectively. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo ( VLVLY Quick Quote VLVLY - Free Report) , Bridgestone Corporation ( BRDCY Quick Quote BRDCY - Free Report) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ( HMC Quick Quote HMC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 73.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved by 4 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRDCY’s 2023 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.3%. The EPS estimate for 2024 has moved up by 8 cents in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 14.8% and 35%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2024 has improved by 9 cents in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for 2025 has improved by 7 cents in the past seven days.
Image: Bigstock
PACCAR (PCAR) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR - Free Report) recorded earnings of $2.70 per share for fourth-quarter 2023, which surged 53.4% from the year-ago figure. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 per share.
Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $9,076.6 million, up from $8,129.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $8,591.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,190 million.
Key Takeaways
Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $6,968.7 million in the fourth quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s $6,254.5 million and crossing our estimate of $6,391.6 million. Global truck deliveries came in at 51,100 units. The segment’s pre-tax income was $996.4 million, outpacing our estimate of $824.1 million and increasing 59.7% year over year.
Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,610.3 million in the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier period’s $1,469.2 million and surpassing our estimate of $1,601.7 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $432.4 million, up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis, beating our forecast of $396 million.
Revenues of the Financial Services segment came in at $484.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $394.8 million but lagged our estimate of $490.8 million. Pre-tax income decreased to $113 million from $151.3 million reported in the year-ago period and fell short of our projection of $165.9 million.
Other sales amounted to $12.8 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses in fourth-quarter 2023 decreased to $156 million from $161.8 million in the prior-year period. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $108.9 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $99.9 million.
PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $8,659.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $6,158.9 million on Dec 31, 2022. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $3.47 per share.
Capex and R&D expenses for 2024 are envisioned in the band of $700-$750 million and $460-$500 million, respectively.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo (VLVLY - Free Report) , Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 73.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved by 4 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRDCY’s 2023 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.3%. The EPS estimate for 2024 has moved up by 8 cents in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 14.8% and 35%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2024 has improved by 9 cents in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for 2025 has improved by 7 cents in the past seven days.