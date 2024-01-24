We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX): Can Its 8.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX - Free Report) shares soared 8.4% in the last trading session to close at $5.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 38% gain over the past four weeks.
FLUX is riding on an expanding clientele. It ended 2023 with more than 20,000 high performance battery packs in the field for lift trucks and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment, and stationary energy storage for EV charging.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenues are expected to be $18.02 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Flux Power Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FLUX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is part of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Universal Electronics (UEIC - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 8.5% higher at $9.56. UEIC has returned 7.8% in the past month.
For Universal Electronics
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.01. This represents a change of -102.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Universal Electronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).