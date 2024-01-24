Back to top

Image: Bigstock

S&P Hits New All-Time High; Netflix, T.I. Mixed in Q4

Another relatively strong trading session in the stock market today welcomed market participants. Well, the Dow gave back some of its all-time high close yesterday — -96 points, -0.25%, back below 38K to 37,905. And the small-cap Russell 2000 slipped -0.28% on the day. But the S&P 500 notched a new all-time high close — +14.17 points, +0.29% to 4864.60 — while the Nasdaq climbed +65 points, +0.43%, to lead all major indices.

After the closing bell, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) is out with a mixed Q4 report, missing earnings expectations in the quarter by 9 cents to $2.11 per share (but up more than +1500% from the year-ago quarter’s 12 cents per share) on revenues of $8.83 billion, nicely above the $8.72 billion anticipated. Net subscriber adds blew the doors off expectations: 13 million versus 8.9 million estimated.

Likewise, guidance for Q1 is also mixed, but reversed on top and bottom lines: earnings are expected to come in at $4.49 per share, compared to $4.00 from the Zacks consensus, while sales for next quarter are expected to reach $9.24 billion, somewhat below the $9.28 billion estimated. Netflix said in its press release that it will not be joining in with the consolidation activity ongoing in the space; the company said itv is not in the market for linear assets, near term.

Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) was also mixed in its Q4 after today’s close, beating estimates on the bottom line by 3 cents to $1.49 per share, while coming in light on revenues: $4.08 billion from the Zacks consensus $4.11 billion anticipated. Guidance for Q1 was down as well, helping the stock — up more than +7% in the past week — down close to -5% in late trading at this hour. The auto and industrial markets reported softer results than investors were hoping for.

Medical device giant Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) beat expectations on its bottom line in Q4 this afternoon, with earnings of $1.60 per share outpacing the expected $1.47 (and notably higher than the $1.23 per share reported a year ago). Revenues came in-line at $1.93 billion, and shares are up mildly on the news. The manufacturer of the da Vinci robot surgical systems — which performs minimally invasive surgeries for prostates, cardiac valve and other indications — is already up +12% year to date and +44% from a year ago.

Tomorrow brings us the January print on S&P flash Service and Manufacturing PMI after the opening bell. Both metrics are expected to cool somewhat to 51.2 and 47.2, respectively. Q4 earnings reports from Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and IBM (IBM - Free Report) headline an advancing earnings season narrative after the close, with Kimberly-Clark (KMB - Free Report) and General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) posting results ahead of the open.

