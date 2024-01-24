We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BP and Worley Extend Collaboration With a Five-Year Agreement
BP plc, (BP - Free Report) the U.K.-headquartered energy major, has entered into a new global framework agreement with Australian engineering company Worley. The newly inked five-year deal is set to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services covering BP's global refinery assets and ventures into new energy initiatives.
According to Worley, the partnership will extend to strategic projects focused on green and blue hydrogen, lower-carbon fuels, and sustainable aviation fuels. The EPCM services will be executed by Worley's offices worldwide, leveraging support from globally integrated delivery teams. The collaboration aims to bring together the expertise of both companies to drive innovation and efficiency in the execution of projects across various regions.
Chris Ashton, chief executive officer of Worley, expressed enthusiasm about the strengthened partnership. He highlighted the significance of this collaboration in reinforcing longstanding relationship and its potential contribution to addressing BP's response to the evolving global energy demand.
In addition to this global agreement, Worley, in collaboration with Grand Isle Shipyard, has been actively engaged in providing engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction services to BP-operated offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico since a five-year deal was concluded in September 2022.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BP currently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) , Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) and Vaalco Energy, Inc. (EGY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the U.S. wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, the partnership will continue to generate stable cash flow. Its distribution networks reflect a strong business with sustainable and predictable cash flow.
Oceaneering International is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, active at all phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. Its strong relationship with high-quality customers provides revenue visibility and business certainty. OII is well-positioned to supply equipment for deep-water projects.
Vaalco Energy is an independent energy company involved in upstream operation business with a diversified presence in Africa and Canada. Having a large inventory of drilling locations in premium Canadian Acreage, the company’s production outlook seems bright.