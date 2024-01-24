Back to top

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, FLXS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of FLXS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 41.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that FLXS could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider FLXS's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting FLXS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


