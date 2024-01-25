Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) is an oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Want Want China Holdings Limited (WWNTY - Free Report) is an investment holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX - Free Report) is an oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.

