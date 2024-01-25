We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Phillips 66 (PSX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Jan 31, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $4.63 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 due to declining refining margins worldwide. PSX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, delivering an average surprise of 3.9%. This is depicted in the graph below.
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.41 has witnessed two upward and four downward revisions over the past 60 days. The estimated figure suggests a significant decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $34.3 billion indicates a 16.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Consider
Phillips 66 is likely to have generated stable earnings from its midstream business since the pipeline and storage assets are highly integrated with its refining, marketing and specialties, and chemical segments.
However, a significantly high oil price and lower retail gasoline price in the fourth quarter are likely to have hurt the company’s refining operations. We expect adjusted pre-tax earnings from refining to decline almost 40% year over year.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for PSX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Phillips 66’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
