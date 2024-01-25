Compared to Estimates, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Marsh & McLennan (
MMC Quick Quote MMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.55 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service: 8% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on six analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter: 9% versus 7.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting: 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7%. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated: 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8.1%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC: $315 million versus $339.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA: $780 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $769.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada: $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America: $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $3.27 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Revenue- Consulting: $2.30 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$17 million compared to the -$15.50 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Consulting- Oliver Wyman Group: $856 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $845.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. View all Key Company Metrics for Marsh & McLennan here>>>
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Marsh & McLennan (MMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.55 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Marsh & McLennan here>>>
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service: 8% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter: 9% versus 7.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting: 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7%.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated: 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8.1%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC: $315 million versus $339.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA: $780 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $769.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada: $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America: $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $3.27 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
- Revenue- Consulting: $2.30 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$17 million compared to the -$15.50 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenue- Consulting- Oliver Wyman Group: $856 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $845.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.