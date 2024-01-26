Back to top

S&T Bancorp (STBA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $103.17 million, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +11.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&T Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP): 3.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 54.1% versus 52.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $18.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.45 million.
Shares of S&T Bancorp have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

