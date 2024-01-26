NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q4 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

NextEra Energy Partners, LP ( NEP Quick Quote NEP - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2023 operating loss of 35 cents per unit, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the firm reported earnings of 31 cents per unit. Revenues
Energy Transfer ( ET Quick Quote ET - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 14, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 29 cents per unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $23.6 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 15%. ONEOK, Inc. ( OKE Quick Quote OKE - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. OKE's long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.64%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6% in the last four quarters. Devon Energy ( DVN Quick Quote DVN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 27, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share. DVN's long-term earnings growth rate is 51.35%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.6% in the last four quarters.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2023 operating loss of 35 cents per unit, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the firm reported earnings of 31 cents per unit.
Energy Transfer (ET - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 14, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 29 cents per unit.
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.
Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 27, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share.
