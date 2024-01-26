We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30, after the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1.1%.
Robert Half Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Robert Half Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half Inc. Quote
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.47 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 15.1%.
The company’s top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness in Talent Solutions and Protiviti. Our estimate for Talent Solutions revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. Our estimate for Protiviti revenues indicates a year-over-year decline of 9% to $454.7 million.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 82 cents per share, indicating a 40.2% year-over-year decline.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
FLEETCOR (FLT - Free Report) : The business payments company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The consensus mark for FLT’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $968.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.6%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $4.47 per share, indicating 10.6% growth on a year-over-year basis.
Rollins (ROL - Free Report) : The provider of pest and wildlife control services is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROL’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $750.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.4%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 21 cents per share, indicating 23.5% growth on a year-over-year basis.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.