XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $9.05, indicating a -1.63% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 32.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.29, signifying a 21.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.4% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.