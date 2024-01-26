We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Buyback & Dividend ETF (DIVB) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have US Dividend and Buyback iShares ETF (DIVB - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of DIVB are up approximately 18.1% from their 52-week low of $35.29/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
DIVB In Focus
The underlying Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback Index is composed of U.S. stocks with a history of dividend payments and/or share buybacks. The fund charges 5 bps in fees.
Why The Move?
S&P 500’s buybacks were $185.6 billion in Q3 of 2023, up 6.1% from $174.9 billion recorded in Q2 of 2023. Total shareholders return of buybacks and dividends increased to $329.8 billion in Q3 of 2023, up 3.7% from Q2 of 2023's $318.1 billion. Moreover, we can expect interest rates to fall in the coming days as price inflation is apparently under control. Dividend ETFs normally outperform in a low-rate environment.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 10.89. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.