We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Buy Tesla Stock for Humanoid Robots and Full-Self Driving?
If you look at the transcript of Tesla’s (TSLA - Free Report) last earnings call, it reads like a science fiction novel. For a second there, I had to sit back in awe of what I was witnessing. The Full-Self Driving discussion was something we used to watch in 80s movies. But then, when CEO Elon Musk started getting into details on the company’s humanoid robot product, Optimus, things really got interesting. Are we really talking about selling robots to people at scale? Somewhere between Short Circuit and Star Wars, the future has arrived.
That did not translate to a bullish backdrop for the stock. Rather, sellers took control, tearing down Tesla shares from mighty heights to what’s feeling like some really bluesey lows. With so much action happening in the stock, it’s a good time to highlight it as our Chart of the Day.
In his video, Dave Bartosiak employs technical analysis techniques to break down Marathon Digital’s recent price movements. Here's a glimpse of how he dissects the chart:
Moving Averages: Bartosiak starts by examining the stock's moving averages, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. He points out the significance of crossovers and divergences between these averages, which can indicate potential trend changes.
Support and Resistance Levels: Bartosiak identifies key support and resistance levels on the chart. These levels act as barriers that the stock price must breach or hold above, providing traders with critical decision points.
Chart Patterns: He discusses chart patterns like head and shoulders, cup and handle, or flags, and their relevance in predicting future price movements. These patterns can offer valuable insights into potential bullish or bearish trends.
Technical Indicators: Bartosiak also utilizes technical indicators such as Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to gauge the stock's momentum and potential reversal points.
Volume Analysis: He emphasizes the importance of volume analysis in confirming price trends. An increase in trading volume during a breakout or breakdown can validate the significance of a price move.
Dave Bartosiak's technical analysis approach adds depth to our understanding of Tesla's stock chart. By paying attention to moving averages, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, technical indicators, and volume, he equips investors with a comprehensive toolkit for making well-informed decisions in the stock market. Remember, while technical analysis is a valuable tool, it's important to consider other factors like fundamental analysis and market sentiment before making investment choices.