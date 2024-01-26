We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $89, demonstrating a +0.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The the stock of video streaming company has fallen by 5.6% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roku in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.65, reflecting a 61.76% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $959.66 million, up 10.68% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.